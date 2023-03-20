Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lifted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

PODD opened at $309.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average of $278.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5,151.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

