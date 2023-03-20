inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $99.63 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $99.63 million and $1.40 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00032240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00198489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,229.31 or 0.99996784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00367059 USD and is up 8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,267,135.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

