Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,156.50 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.43, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,364 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,220.79. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 937 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,867 ($22.75).

Insider Activity

About Intermediate Capital Group

In other news, insider William Rucker acquired 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($124,558.20). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($110,274.22). Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

