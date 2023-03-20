Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

ITCI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 155,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,582. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,749,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

