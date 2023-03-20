Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ESAB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105 in the last ninety days.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

