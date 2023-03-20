Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,189.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,346.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,267.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

