Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 13,930 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

USB opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

