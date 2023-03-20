Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $413.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.58 and a 200-day moving average of $403.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

