Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 292.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,665,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,095,227. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average of $284.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

