Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

