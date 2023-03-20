Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA):

3/12/2023 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2023 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Papa John’s International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Papa John’s International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $96.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2023 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Papa John's International Inc alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.