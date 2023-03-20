Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2023 – Consolidated Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Consolidated Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2023 – Consolidated Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Consolidated Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2023 – Consolidated Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $6.50 to $4.50.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock remained flat at $2.49 on Monday. 78,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,929. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

