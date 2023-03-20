Investments & Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,786,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. 1,213,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

