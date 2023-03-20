Investments & Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 374,602 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 374,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.16. 410,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

