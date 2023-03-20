Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.36. 126,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,927. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.