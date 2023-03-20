Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 4,758 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 305,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,197. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

