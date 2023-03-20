IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) CFO Amy Sullivan Buys 25,000 Shares

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:IOBT remained flat at $1.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,047. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IOBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
