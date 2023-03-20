IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) CFO Amy Sullivan Buys 25,000 Shares

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT remained flat at $1.98 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,047. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

IO Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

