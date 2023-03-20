Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

IOVA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,496. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

