IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

