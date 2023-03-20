iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 239,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.34.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

