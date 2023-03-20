iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 580,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

