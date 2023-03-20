iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Raised by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $117.53. 749,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,026. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

