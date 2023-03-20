iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $108.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

