iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 143,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,351. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

