iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

