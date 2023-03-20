iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IJH stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,671. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.