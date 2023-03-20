iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.34. 8,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,203. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.85. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $402.33.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

