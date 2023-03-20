iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.73

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 1058011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,856,000 after buying an additional 193,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 658,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 409,996 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

