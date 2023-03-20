iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Position Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.