iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XMV traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.39. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.34.

