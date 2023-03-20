iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.95. 422,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.