iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

