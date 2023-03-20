iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

