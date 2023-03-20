iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 355.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 498,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

