iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Cut by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $95.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

