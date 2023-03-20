iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

