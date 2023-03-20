Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

