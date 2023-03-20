Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,616,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

JKHY traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

