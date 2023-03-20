Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Vossloh Stock Up 1.4 %

Vossloh stock opened at €39.15 ($42.10) on Thursday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.30 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €43.25 ($46.51). The stock has a market cap of $687.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

