Jill R. Penrose Sells 4,795 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

SJM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.46. 1,100,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

