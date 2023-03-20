J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CL King increased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.36. 10,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,020. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
