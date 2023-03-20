John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

