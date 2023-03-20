Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.84. 1,109,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

