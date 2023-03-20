Joystick Trading Up 11.4% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $13.76 million and $571.52 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00031284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00196764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,749.52 or 1.00185597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06131025 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $296.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

