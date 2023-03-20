JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of PATH opened at $17.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

