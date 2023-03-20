JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 180

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

