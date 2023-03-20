JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Target Price to $22.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENLT. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

