JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 2.95% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

JPME stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.23. 1,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.