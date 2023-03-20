Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Raises Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Jumbo Price Performance
Jumbo stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Jumbo has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.
Jumbo Company Profile
