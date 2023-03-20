Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Raises Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Jumbo Price Performance

Jumbo stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Jumbo has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.