Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of KAVL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,812. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

